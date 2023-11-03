New social club opening in Echo Park helps LA newcomers build connections

In Los Angeles County, newcomers often find it challenging to make friends due to distance or packed schedules. However, a new social club called Groundfloor is about to change that by offering a unique opportunity for just $200 a month.

This modern-day social club is set to open in Echo Park and is dedicated to helping people build connections. Groundfloor will provide members with access to a coworking space, fitness classes, and special events.

Although the club is not set to open until January, the signup list is already filled with eager participants.

The creator of Groundfloor aims to create a welcoming space for adults to meet others seeking to make new connections, reminiscent of the social dynamics experienced in the early years of college.