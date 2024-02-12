Earthquake swarm rattles Southern California city

A swarm of earthquakes rattled parts of a Southern California city early Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The swarm of more than a dozen earthquakes was first reported at 12:36 a.m. when a magnitude 4.8-quake occurred a little less than two miles northwest of El Centro, which is located about 30 miles east of the San Diego County border.

At least 16 aftershocks followed the major shake over the next two hours, according to the USGS, with those ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9 in the Imperial County area.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries related to the earthquake swarm.

Just days ago, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake centered in the Malibu area was recorded. Residents reported feeling the quake all across the city of Los Angeles and as far as Orange County. Between 15 and 20 aftershocks were also reported in the immediate area, the largest hitting a 3.0-magnitude according to USGS.

Another earthquake rocked Hawaii's Big Island earlier that day, and was felt as far as Honolulu. USGS said this was a 5.7-magnitude.

There is no correlation between the Los Angeles earthquake and the Hawaii earthquake, according to Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. She also noted that the quake was not tied to the recent torrential rains that soaked the Southern California area earlier this week.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.