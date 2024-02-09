4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Malibu, rattles LA area

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was reported Friday afternoon in the Los Angeles area.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 1:47 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Officials said the earthquake centered about 7.7 miles southwest of Westlake Village and 7.9 miles northwest of Malibu. The earthquake was originally reported as a 4.5-magnitude.

The USGS said the quake occurred at a depth of about eight miles.

SUGGESTED: Earthquake Preparedness

More than a dozen aftershocks were also reported in the immediate area, the largest hitting a 3.0-magnitude according to USGS.

The Los Angeles Fire Department urged Angelenos to prepare for more aftershocks.

If inside, LAFD said to drop, cover and hold on if shaking occurs. They advise protecting your neck and head while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall. Authorities recommended staying away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops.

SUGGESTED:

LAFD advised Angelenos to survey their home for any damage and check in with neighbors to ensure that no one is suffering from any injuries.

There were no serious injuries or significant damage reported across the city, according to LAFD.

Today marks the 53rd anniversary of the San Fernando earthquake, which shook the San Gabriel Mountains and Sylmar area in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 1971.

Another earthquake rocked Hawaii's Big Island Friday morning, and was felt as far as Honolulu. USGS said this was a 5.7-magnitude.

There is no correlation between the Los Angeles earthquake and the Hawaii earthquake, according to Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. She also noted that the quake was not tied to the recent torrential rains that soaked the Southern California area earlier this week.

Dr. Jones said there is only a 5% chance of a bigger earthquake hitting in the coming days.

No further details were immediately available.