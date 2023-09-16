Fullerton man killed in head-on car crash

A 28-year-old Fullerton man was killed when his Honda Civic fatally slammed head-on into a Nissan Pathfinder on Friday, Sept. 15, police said.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday near Richman Ave. and Orangethorpe Ave, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Authorities said that the driver of the Honda Civic swerved to avoid hitting another car when it slammed into the Nissan Pathfinder, and that both cars suffered significant front-end damage.

Police said that the Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Orangethorpe Ave. approaching Richman Ave., at a "high rate of speed," when it swerved into oncoming traffic to allegedly avoid rear-ending another eastbound vehicle traveling in front of the Civic at a slower speed.

After swerving into oncoming westbound traffic, the Civic struck the Pathfinder, police said.

The Honda driver was rushed to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim to the public.

The driver of the Pathfinder, a 44-year-old Fullerton man, and his 8- 8-year-old female passenger, both suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision was asked to contact police at 714- 738-6812, or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

City News Service contributed to this report.