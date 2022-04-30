Dr. Eric Esrailian continuing advocacy work with Armenian-American community

Dr. Eric Esrailian has become a recognizable figure and leader within the Armenian-American community here in Los Angeles.

Dr. Esrailian currently oversees the Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases at UCLA, in addition to working with different schools on campus.

He and his mentor, the late Kirk Kerkorian, teamed up to bring to the world the movie, The Promise, an epic historical drama about the Armenian Genocide. Now, Dr. Esrailian’s advocacy work continues.

CELEBRATING THE ARMENIAN SPIRIT