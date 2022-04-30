Rags-to-riches story of one of biggest names in Hollywood, Las Vegas history

The late Kirk Kerkorian’s story is a rags-to-riches story. He was one of the biggest names in Hollywood and Las Vegas history.

Kerkorian went from a penniless 8th-grade dropout to become what many would say is the greatest deal-maker in the history of capitalism. But toward the end of his life, one of the biggest projects he financed wasn't something that made him a profit – his goal was to make a social impact.

He wanted people to know about something that happened in 1915 that many didn't know much about – the Armenian Genocide.

He made a big difference within the Armenian-American community and left behind an enormous legacy.

CELEBRATING THE ARMENIAN SPIRIT