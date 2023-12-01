Fire damages 2-story office building in downtown LA

Two firefighters had a close call while battling flames at a two-story office building in downtown Los Angeles overnight.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was reported at 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Sunset Boulevard, near Echo Park.

During the firefight, two firefighters on the second floor fell to the first floor after it collapsed. They wanted to continue working. However, they were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

A crew of 68 firefighters knocked down the fire in 58 minutes. An LAFD spokesperson said an extensive overhaul will be required to ensure no hot spots remain in the insulation above the building's drop ceiling.

Arson investigators were at the scene as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.