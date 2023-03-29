Downtown LA police chase ends in crash; 4 hurt

A police chase in downtown Los Angeles took a dangerous turn late Wednesday night, leaving several people hurt.

SkyFOX was over the crash scene in the 800 block of South Hope Street a little after 9:30 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the police chase started a little after 9:10 p.m. and the suspect got involved in a 2-car wreck after a brief pursuit across downtown LA.

The crash left a total of four people hurt. None of the LAPD officers were hurt.

Officials did not say what the suspect was initially wanted for.