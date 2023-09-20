Disney teases new lands possibly coming to Disneyland

Could it be possible for Disneyland to become even more magical?

The Walt Disney Company recently teased a whole new world of characters and franchises that could be coming to Disneyland in the near future.

The three new lands are based off popular movies "Frozen," "Wakanda," and "Coco."

"World of Frozen" is opening at Hong Kong Disneyland this November.

The announcement was made by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro during an investor summit Tuesday with investors at Walt Disney World.

The company also has major expansion plans. According to the company, Disney Parks has over 1,000 acres of land for possible future development to expand theme park space across its existing sites – the equivalent of about seven new Disneyland Parks.

Disney Parks welcome approximately 100 million guests each year.