DOJ investigating deadly shooting in Covina area

California's Department of Justice is investigating a deadly shooting that broke out in the Covina area over the weekend.

According to a press release from the state's DOJ, investigators have pledged to review the officer-involved shooting that took place in Covina on April 9. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who is helping the city of Covina investigate the incident, the shooting scene was reported in the 100 block of East Arrow Highway a little after 10 p.m. that night.

Officials did not specify what prompted the Covina Police Department officer to open fire in the first place. Officials also did not specify what the person shot and killed was wanted for.

FOX 11 was told by community members that a candlelight vigil will be held for the man shot and killed by the Covina PD officer at the shooting scene on Wednesday, April 13.

The identity of the officer involved in the deadly shooting has not been released.

