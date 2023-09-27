Video shows woman put owner in headlock as man steals dog in North Hollywood

The search continues for at least two suspects after a dog was abducted from the arms of its owner at a North Hollywood 7-Eleven, according to officials.

The owner was approached by two suspects at the 7-Eleven on Burbank Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 25, around midnight.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim entered the business with her dog on a leash. Shortly after, two suspects entered the business and, seemingly unprovoked, attacked the victim and used bodily force to remove the dog from her possession.

New surveillance video released Thursday shows a woman putting the dog's owner in a headlock before a male suspect steals the dog. Cell phone video from another angle showed one of the suspects knocking the owner down while the other wrestled the dog away. The owner was seen attempting to fight off the suspect, grabbing at his legs.

Drake the dog (Picture courtesy of the LAPD)

Actress-turned-animal-activist Kris Kelly said she received the cell phone video of the robbery through social media, from who she presumed was a witness. She later posted the video on her own social media.

And now she's looking for tips.

"I think our streets are out of control, I don't know what's happening. It's getting worse and worse every day," said Kelly. "And the animals are paying the price."

In a press release Wednesday night, the LAPD said the dog is an 11-year-old pit bull/Rhodesian ridgeback mix named Drake.

Police are looking for a male and female suspect. The woman was last seen wearing all black clothing, and the man was last ween wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Photos courtesy of LAPD

The owner of the 7-Eleven confirmed the incident with FOX 11 news and said they reported the crime to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD detectives at 818-754-8424.