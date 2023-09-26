Expand / Collapse search

Dog shot by LAPD officer after biting man in DTLA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Updated 12:08PM
Downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - A dog who bit a man was shot by a police officer in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. in the area near Seventh Street and Gladys Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officials said a man in his 60s was taken to the hospital. 

The dog's condition was not immediately disclosed. 

No one else was injured. 

SkyFOX photos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

No other details were immediately available.