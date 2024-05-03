These 8 dogs are joining California Highway Patrol

article

The California Highway Patrol announced the arrival of eight new furry team members during a ceremony Friday. The certification ceremony marks the end of months of intense training for these new crime-fighting dogs.

"These canine teams are essential resources in our public safety mission," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "Their incomparable dedication, keen senses, and unwavering loyalty not only enhance our capabilities but also strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the communities we serve throughout California."

CHP welcomes 8 new dogs to their team. (Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol).

The dog graduates consist of five patrol and narcotics detection teams, two patrol and explosives detection canine teams and one explosive detection canine team, according to CHP.

The newest members include two Belgian Malinois, two Dutch Shepherds, and four German Shepherd dogs. This makes for a total of nearly 50 canine teams deployed throughout California, according to CHP.

The CHP uses the dogs to perform a variety of tasks, including detecting human scent, contraband, and explosives. A canine team can improve the safety and effectiveness of officers while on duty, officers said.

The dogs are also used to assist in apprehending criminals, detecting explosives or drugs, and locating "at-risk" missing persons.

Welcome to the team, pups!