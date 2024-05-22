Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani buys $7.8M mansion in La Cañada Flintridge

article

Shohei Ohtani has found a way to spend some of his $700 million salary from the Dodgers.

The Japanese slugger has picked up a swanky new pad in La Cañada Flintridge, paying $7.85 million for the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath mansion, it was reported Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani purchased the estate from comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla, who has owned the property since 2018. The sale is one of the priciest ever in the city, the paper reported.

Carolla said in a recent interview that he was selling the mansion after divorcing his wife, Lynette Paradise.

The three-story home, which was built in 2013, covers more than 7,300 square feet on roughly an acre of land, the paper reported. It includes an indoor-outdoor living room, a movie theater, sauna, gym, basketball court, swimming pool and spa.

Ohtani signed a $700 million contract with the Dodgers during baseball's off-season, following six seasons with the Angels.