'Shohei Ohtani Day' declared in Los Angeles

Happy Shohei Day!

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani was honored at City Hall on Friday, as the Los Angeles City Council declared May 17 "Shohei Ohtani Day."

The council passed the resolution Friday morning, and presented Ohtani a plaque to commemorate the occasion. In addition to Ohtani and his new interpreter, Will Ireton, members of the Dodger front office and Dodger Manager Dave Roberts were at City Hall to celebrate.

City Council President Paul Krekorian and Councilmember John Lee presented Ohtani with the declaration. Lee pointed out the significance of honoring the Japanese star during Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"[May is] where we celebrate the different contributions from Asians from across the city of Los Angeles," Lee said. "…As someone growing up in the city who loved sports, wanting to see Asian players, wanting to see someone who looked like me, and now to have the best player in baseball not only look like someone like me, but playing for the Dodgers, it's such a privilege."

Ohtani, through his interpreter, said that he was "incredibly honored and humbled" by the recognition, thanking the Dodgers, the City Council and the City of LA.

In December, the Dodgers signed Ohtani to the largest contract in Major League Baseball history — a 10-year, $700 million deal.

Friday's declaration is just the latest in a long line of accolades for Ohtani in his career, including an American League Rookie of the Year Award (named after another Dodger star, Jackie Robinson), two Most Valuable Player Awards, and a World Baseball Classic Championship. Just two months into his Dodger career, Ohtani leads MLB in hits and batting average, and is second in baseball in home runs.