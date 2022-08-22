'Armed and dangerous': Gang member accused of shooting innocent bystander outside Fontana sports bar
FONTANA, Calif. - Investigators with the Fontana Police Department are looking for a 22-year-old known gang member who is accused of shooting an innocent bystander outside a sports bar earlier this month.
Fontana PD officials said the victim was struck by gunfire during a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3 around 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar on Sierra Lakes Parkway.
Later in the investigation, Fontana PD detectives identified Javier Torres as the suspect. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with gray shorts, black socks, black Crocs, and an orange baseball hat. The department said he is a documented gang member and is considered "armed and dangerous."
(Fontana PD)
(Fontana PD)
No other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on Torres’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Collopy at 909-356-3388 or via email.