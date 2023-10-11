Disneyland raises prices for tickets, annual passes, parking

Get ready to pay more if you want to go to Disneyland, or even Walt Disney World.

Disney on Wednesday announced, effective immediately, it is raising ticket prices at its Disneyland resort by up to 9% (between $5 and $65 more), and annual pass prices are going up by as much as 10% at Walt Disney World.

At the Anaheim theme park, prices are going up for nearly every ticket option. Most price hikes will be between 7 and 9%, but officials noted the least expensive ticket option will remain at $104.

SUGGESTED:

Prices of the Magic Key annual passes are going up between 3 and 21%. Right now the Inspire pass is going for more than $1,600.

Here's a breakdown of the ticket price increases:

Single-day, one-park Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park tickets:

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 0 — $104 (no increase)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 1 — $119 (previously $114)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 2 — $134 (previously $129)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 3 — $154 (previously $144)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 4 — $169 (previously $159)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 5 — $184 (previously $169)

1-Day, 1-Park, Tier 6 — $194 (previously $179)

Multi-day Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park tickets:

Two-day ticket — $310 (previously $285)

Three-day ticket — $390 (previously $360)

Four-day ticket — $445 (previously $395)

Five-day ticket — $480 (previously $415)

Disneyland Park Hopper add-on prices:

One-day Park Hopper — $65 (no change)

Two-day Park Hopper — $65 ($5 increase)

Three-day Park Hopper — $70 ($10 increase)

Four-day Park Hopper — $70 ($10 increase)

Five-day Park Hopper — $75 ($15 increase)

Annual passes:

Inspire Magic Key — $1,649 (previously $1,599)

Believe Magic Key — $1,249 (previously $1,099)

Enchant Magic Key — $849 (previously $699)

Imagine Magic Key — $499 (previously $449)

You'll also be paying more for parking - around $5 more across all options. For example, standard parking at Disneyland's theme parks is increasing to $35 (previously $30), and preferred parking is going up to $55 (previously $50).

Parking at Disneyland's hotels also increases from $35 to $40 for standard self-parking and from $65 to $70 for overnight valet parking.

At Disney World, date-based ticket prices aren't going up, but prices for the annual passes are increasing. The price of annual passes will rise between $40 and $50, depending on the pass. Parking at the parks will rise from $25 to $30.

The price hikes come a week after Disney announced a special promotion for kids tickets as theme parks report a slowdown in attendance.