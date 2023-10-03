Disneyland reveals expansion plans

Did you think the happiest place on earth could get any better?

Disneyland is expanding - and some of the plans have just been revealed.

The new proposal includes ideas for 16 new rides.

Some of those would be outdoor thrill rides like Big Thunder Mountain, while others would be indoor like Star Wars and Space Mountain.

There are also plans for several new family attractions, similar to Soarin' Over California and Haunted Mansion.

The long-term proposal includes six possible projects based on "Frozen," "Tangled," "Peter Pan," "Zootopia," "Toy Story," and "Tron."

There's no official timeline yet on when the projects could start.

Rendering of a possible Disney expansion at current Toy Story parking lot southeast of Disneyland during an OC Forum luncheon at the Grand California in Anaheim, CA, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG)

The announcement was made as Disneyland celebrates spooky season through Halloween.

The theme park will be decorated with bewitching decor and its characters will be dressed in Halloween looks at Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park. The Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns with a giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin and numerous hand-carved gourds.

You can learn more about Halloween Time at Disneyland here.