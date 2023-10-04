Disneyland announces kids' special ticket offer: What parents need to know

Good news for parents who want to take their kiddos to Disneyland and save some money while they're at it!

Disneyland on Wednesday announced a new limited-time kids' special ticket offer for use in early 2024.

Beginning Oct. 24, you can purchase a child's ticket (ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.

You can choose from 1, 2, or 3-day park tickets and select upgrades like Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service.

The limited-time child tickets are valid for use between Jan. 8 and March 10, 2024. The discounted kids tickets will expire 13 days after the first use or March 10, 2024, whichever comes first.

Officials said there are no blockout dates and tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Regularly priced Disneyland kids tickets can run as high as $179 per day for a one-day. How much you can save with this new offer will likely depend on the dates and length of your visit.

You can learn more about the special limited-time offer here.

The news comes as the Anaheim theme park recently revealed new details on its expansion plans.

The new proposal includes ideas for 16 new rides. There are also plans for several new family attractions, similar to Soarin' Over California and Haunted Mansion.

There's no official timeline yet on when the projects could start.

The announcement was made as Disneyland celebrates spooky season through Halloween.

The theme park will be decorated with bewitching decor and its characters will be dressed in Halloween looks. Also, the Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns with a giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin and numerous hand-carved gourds.

You can learn more about Halloween Time at Disneyland here.