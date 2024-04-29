Unsafe baby toys shipped from China seized at LA port

Over 2,000 unsafe and hazardous baby products were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the port of LA.

Officers intercepted four separate shipments that arrived from China in January and February.

CBP officers seized 96 baby walkers, 216 autism balance chairs, 492 baby changing tables, 196 baby/kids step stools, and 1,296 alphabet mystery box toys. Investigators say all the products failed to comply with U.S. child safety standards.

The estimated domestic value of the 2,296 products seized is $79,696.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Baby walker (U.S.Customs and Border Protection)

According to CBP, the infant walkers lacked consumer registrations, children’s product certificates, and tracking labels. The autism balance chairs violated the Consumer Product Safety Act. The changing tables were found in violation of the safety standard for baby changing products, consumer registration, children’s product certificate, and tracking label requirements. The baby/kids step stools lacked the required children’s product certificate and tracking label. The toys failed to meet small parts requirements and were also found in violation of the Federal Hazardous Substances Act.

"CBP is committed to preventing the illegal importation of products that violate U.S. safety standards, as they have the potential to cause harm to children, our most vulnerable consumers," said Cheryl Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.