Disneyland offering more $104 park admission tickets in 2023

Some major (good) changes are coming to Disneyland and California Adventure - including one perk you won't want to miss if you like a good deal and a little extra cash in your wallet.

Disney on Tuesday announced there will be more opportunities to snag one-day, one-park tickets for $104. Currently, there are seven different pricing tiers for Disneyland theme park tickets, with the $104 price available on limited dates usually school days or select ones in the winter and spring. This will be expanded and nearly two months' worth of dates will be offered for this $104 price.

Keep in mind that the ticket price will increase on days that are projected to be busier, and you’ll have to pay more if you want to get a Park Hopper ticket.

Fireworks explode over The Sleeping Beauty Castle as part of the Disney Premiere of "Remember...Dreams Come True" during the Disneyland 50th Anniversary Celebration at Disneyland Park on May 4, 2005 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/G Expand

Also part of the changes, park visitors can park hop between Disneyland and California Adventure a little earlier starting at 11 a.m. instead of the original 1 p.m. time. This goes into effect Feb. 4.

It doesn't stop there! Disneyland said guests will also receive complimentary Disney PhotoPass downloads starting the same day. That means those pictures you take at some attractions won't cost you a cent. You'll be able to access them on the Disneyland app for free.

This all comes as Disney marks its Disney100 celebration starting Jan. 27.

SUGGESTED:

To celebrate turning 100, guests will see platinum-infused decor, and even the Disney characters themselves will don sparkling looks. There will also be special food and beverage offerings plus special themed merch and more.

Also part of the platinum festivities, there will be two new nighttime spectaculars coming to the parks. The fireworks show "Wondrous Journeys" will debut at Disneyland, while "World of Color -- One" will launch at Disney California Adventure.

The "Magic Happens" parade will have its long-awaited return to Disneyland park, too. "Magic Happens" celebrates the magical moments at the heart of every Disney story.

Additionally, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open January 27.

Those interested in joining the resort’s annual Magic Key pass program will also have more opportunities to do so.

"Disneyland Resort will make select Magic Key passes available for new sales from time to time throughout 2023 as pass inventory becomes available," officials said.

Don't forget there's still that special ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per day. Tap or click here to learn more about that offer.

If food and alcoholic beverages are more your thing, mark your calendar for the 2023 Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure, which will take place March 3 to April 25.

All that being said, Disney still wants to remind everyone to be on their best behavior when visiting any of its parks. Last month, Both Disneyland and Disney World added courtesy sections to their websites, with warnings for parkgoers in both California and Florida to be on their best behavior or risk the repercussions.

Disneyland's warning reads, "We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules."



