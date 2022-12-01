Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents.

For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per day.

The weekday ticket offer includes the following:

3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket for $219

3-day Park Hopper weekday ticket for $279

3-day, 1 park per day weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $294

3-day, Park Hopper weekday ticket with Disney Genie+ service for $354

New experiences coming in 2023 include the Disneyland 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, two new nighttime spectaculars, and the reopening of an enhanced Mickey’s Toontown.

Park officials also announced Disneyland Resort hotels will go on sale on Dec. 7 for a deal of up to 20% off on overnight stays on Sunday through Thursday nights from Jan. 9 to March 9, 2023.

Tickets can be purchased online at Disneyland.com or by calling a travel agent at 866-572-7321. Tickets can be redeemed on eligible weekdays starting Jan. 9, 2023 and patrons are required to make reservations.