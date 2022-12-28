Disney issues 'courtesy' warning amid increase of fights at parks

An increase in the number of fights at Disney parks has prompted a "courtesy" warning to guests.

Both Disneyland and Disney World added courtesy sections to their websites, with warnings for parkgoers in both California and Florida to be on their best behavior or risk the repercussions.

Disneyland's warning reads, "We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. To help guests have a safe and enjoyable experience, we regularly update our Disneyland resort rules."

On the Disneyland rules page, Disney asks that guests display "common courtesy" and refrain from using any vulgar language. Additionally, parkgoers are asked to refrain from "unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior."

Disney World's warning echoes the same message. It reads, "Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort."

Several fights have been reported at both parks in the past year.

In July, two fights were reported in a matter of months at Disney World. Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a large fight at the Magic Kingdom inside Fantasyland, behind Cinderella's Castle, and in front of Peter Pan’s Flight.

Closer to home, a Memorial Day brawl at Disneyland was caught on camera and prompted the removal of several guests. A similar incident involving at least four relatives occurred in 2019 within the Mickey's Toontown section of the park in front of children.