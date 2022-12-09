Disneyland After Dark events return in 2023: Ticket info, dates released

Disneyland After Dark events return to Disneyland Resort in 2023, with more dates added for Sweethearts’ Nite and the introduction of an all-new theme, Princess Nite.

Disneyland After Dark events include a three-hour pre-party mix-in, unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass Photos taken during the event and commemorative keepsakes. Plus, guests may ride some popular attractions after regular park hours.

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite takes place on seven "date nights" – the most ever for a Disneyland After Dark event. The dates include:

Jan. 31

Feb. 2

Feb. 5

Feb. 7

Feb. 9

Feb. 14

Feb. 16

Sweethearts, friends and family can gaze up at a specially themed fireworks show, visit darling Disney couples, dance at the Royal Ball and take a moonlit cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat, enjoy themed food and beverage offerings and more.

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Princess Nite (March 7 and 9) is an empowering celebration under the stars where guests can step into their own adventures of bravery and grace with a royal welcome, an inspiring musical concert celebrating heartwarming heroines, specialty menu items befitting for royalty, themed photo backdrops and more.

A limited number of tickets for these events will go on pre-sale for Magic Key holders on Dec. 12 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), and on Dec. 14 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), tickets will go on sale to the general public, subject to availability.