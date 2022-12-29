Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2023 details announced

The 2023 Food and Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure is just around the corner!

The annual festival will take place March 3 to April 25, 2023.

Modeled after the successful EPCOT Food and Wine Festival, attendees can expect a similar experience, but California style!

According to the website, this year there will be a dozen different food booths offering small plates so guests can try a little bit of each to get the most out of each culinary experience. Beverages offered will include beer, wine, and cocktails.

Here's a look at the booths that will be featured this year:

Avocado Time

Berry Patch

California Craft Brews

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo

D-Lish

Garlic Kissed

Golden Dreams

I Heart Artichokes

LA Style

Nuts About Cheese

Peppers Cali-Ente

Uncork California

Festival-inspired dishes will also be available at select restaurants throughout California Adventure as well as in the Downtown Disney District and at the Hotels of Disneyland Resort.

Family-friendly entertainment also returns to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival with appearances by the Jammin’ Chefs, Chef Goofy, and the "Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party" show.

Guests of all ages will also enjoy crafts, complimentary weekend culinary demonstrations, and artist events and signings.