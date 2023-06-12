Disneyland reveals 2023 Halloween celebrations schedule

article

Get ready for spooky season!

It may be June, but Disney has already revealed its 2023 Halloween schedule and festivities for Disneyland and California Adventure.

Starting Sept. 1, Halloween festivities officially begin at Disneyland.

"Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort" will feature dozens of new and returning seasonal treats across the theme park, including costumed outfits for Mickey and pals. Haunted Mansion Holiday will also continue its annual tradition with another diabolical gingerbread house on display in the ballroom.

Haunted Mansion Holiday during Halloween Time at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA, on Friday, September 3, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

To celebrate Dia De Los Muertos, Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure also returns Sept. 1. Guests will be able to indulge in mouthwatering Mexican cuisine and enjoy entertainment featuring characters and songs from the hit Disney and Pixar Academy Award-winning film "Coco."

SUGGESTED:

Of course, no Halloween celebration would be complete without the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. Good news - officials said this year they're adding more nights, bringing out rare characters, villains, and more for the 25 select evenings between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31. Magic Key pass holders will have the chance to purchase from a select amount of presale tickets beginning June 27, before tickets are available to the public on June 29.

Jack Sheeran is dressed as the Magic Mirror from Snow White as he and visits Oogie Boogie Bash, A Disney Halloween Party, with his family in California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Expand

You can learn more about Halloween time at both of Disney's Anaheim theme parks here.