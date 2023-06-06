Disneyland, California Adventure summer attractions, shows announced

Summer is just around the corner, and to kick things off with a bang, Disney on Tuesday revealed a slew of new attractions and shows coming to its Anaheim theme parks.

Take a look at the exciting new things coming to both Disneyland and California Adventure below.

Disneyland

Reimagined Mickey's Toontown with new interactive experiences and returning familiar favorites, plus the new attraction Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, where guests of all ages can embark on a adventure through the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse on a train engineered by Goofy.

Part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort, "Wondrous Journeys" is a heartwarming nighttime spectacular that honors 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios with nods to every film released by the iconic studio over the past century. Through Aug. 31, 2023, guests can marvel as state-of-the-art projections and fireworks bring beloved stories and characters to life in multiple locations.

Lively parade with nine vibrant floats, fashion-forward costumes and upbeat music, "Magic Happens" celebrates moments where magic comes to life with characters from Disney Animation tales including "Frozen 2," "The Sword in the Stone," "Moana" and "Sleeping Beauty," as well as Disney and Pixar’s "Coco."

In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, guests can embark on missions to aid the Rebellion aboard two exciting attractions, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. Once their missions are complete, guests can wander the trade outpost on Batuu and perhaps spot some familiar faces including R2-D2, Chewbacca and the Mandalorian and Grogu.

California Adventure

"World of Color – ONE" – an impressive water show which debuted on Paradise Bay as part of the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort – celebrates how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. This is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular with characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production.

For a limited-time engagement beginning June 30, 2023, "Rogers: The Musical" will tell the tale of Steve Rogers – Captain America – in an all-new, one-act musical theater production. Performed in the famed Hyperion Theater, the show will feature five original songs, appearances by select members of the Avengers and more.

In Avengers Campus, thrill seekers can get their adrenaline pumping on Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! Guests of all ages can help save the land from pesky Spider-Bots on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. After a busy afternoon around the campus, guests may encounter favorite Super Heroes such as Spider-Man, Black Widow and Black Panther.

From a spin on the Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind to a ride on the high-speed Incredicoaster, there’s something for every member of the family to enjoy at Pixar Pier. In addition to five attractions, guests can dine on playful bites and drinks and perhaps even meet a character from a favorite Pixar story.

Additionally, Disney revealed it will begin Halloween celebrations at Disneyland Resort starting Sept. 1. That's when you can expect the return of its seasonal decor, new outfits for Mickey and friends, plus the "Halloween Screams" nighttime spectacular and more.

Also beginning in September, Plaza de la Familia will celebrate the spirit of Día de los Muertos at California Adventure with colorful décor, menu items inspired by Mexican cuisine and entertainment featuring characters and songs from Disney and Pixar’s "Coco."

