Disneyland getting new 'Avatar experience'

Good news for fans of Avatar!

A new "Avatar experience" is coming to Disneyland, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's first quarter earnings call Wednesday.

"We'll be sharing details on that very soon," Iger added.

No other information on the "Avatar experience" was immediately released.

Iger confirmed sequels are also in the works for "Toy Story," "Frozen," and "Zootopia."

"We'll have more to share about these productions soon."

"The Mandalorian" Season 3 will also debut in March, Iger added.

News of the new attraction and movie productions came during the same call in which Iger announced Disney is slashing 7,000 jobs in an effort to cut costs as the company goes through a "restructuring," with streaming continuing to be a focus for the company. He also dismissed the idea that Disney would move to get rid of ESPN, as some have suggested in the past.

Disney had about 220,000 workers as of October 1, of which approximately 166,000 were employed in the United States. A cut of 7,000 jobs represents about 3% of its global workforce, according to reports.







