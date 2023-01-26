WATCH: A sneak peek of Disney's new 'World of Color - One' show

Disney's new "World of Color - One" nighttime spectacular show makes its grand debut at Disney California Adventure Park on Friday, Jan. 27 during the Disney100 anniversary celebration at Disneyland Resort.

"This nighttime spectacular by Disney Live Entertainment tells the powerful story of how a single action – like a drop of water – creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change," a description of the show reads. "Guests will discover that it only takes one action to make an impact on the people in our lives and the world around us, just as one man – Walt Disney – started the wave that has continued to grow and inspire people around the globe for 100 years."

Paradise Bay will be transformed with fountains, lighting, fog and flame effects, lasers, and new songs and stories of "courageous, loving and inspiring characters who dared to be wavemakers and change the world."

SUGGESTED:

The score is composed of 18 musical compositions, including an original song "Start a Wave," and more than 1,000 fountains will act as dancers interpreting various moments in the show.

The water screen used for digital projections is 380 feet wide, and the geyser fountains are capable of shooting water up to 200 feet in the air, officials said in a statement.

If you have a MagicBand+, it will interact with and complement the show by glowing with color and pulsing with vibrations.

Since its debut in 2010, more than half a dozen different versions of "World of Color" have been presented on Paradise Bay.

The theme park will be decked out in platinum and offer special food, drinks and merchandise for Disney fans for the Disney100 celebration.

To celebrate turning 100, guests will see platinum-infused decor, and even the Disney characters themselves will don sparkling looks. There will also be special food and beverage offerings plus special themed merchandise, and more.