Disneyland 70th anniversary celebrations revealed in 2025 events schedule

The Brief Disneyland Resort celebrates 70 years of magic in 2025. The 70th Celebration begins May 16, 2025. Fan-favorites such as "Paint the Nite" and "World of Color" return to the theme parks.



Get ready for a new year filled with all-new celebrations, events, and so much more fun at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Disneyland Resort on Thursday revealed its 2025 lineup of special events and limited-time festivities for the upcoming year, which also happens to be Disneyland's 70th anniversary.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland's Southern California resident ticket offer returns

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration begins May 16, 2025 through summer 2026, according to the Disney Parks Blog. During this time, guests will be able to "celebrate happy" with special entertainment, decor, themed food and drinks, collectible merchandise, and more.

Beginning May 16, 2025, and continuing through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will honor seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making in Anaheim, Calif. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Here's a look at some of the scheduled events as you plan your next trip:

"World of Color Happiness!" at Disney California Adventure

This new "World of Color" draws inspiration from Pixar Animation Studios' films "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2." Joy and other Emotions host the nighttime spectacular, which will feature signature fountains, lighting, colorful lasers, and more special effects. There will also be music and clips of favorite moments from classic films such as "The Lion King" and "Tangled."

"Paint the Nite" Parade at Disneyland

The fan-favorite nighttime parade returns to Main Street U.S.A. with your favorite characters and stories from Pixar and Disney Animation films such as "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars," "Toy Story", "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," and more.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland shares new Downtown Disney details: See the shops, restaurants coming soon

"Wondrous Journeys" at Disneyland

The beloved nighttime show celebrating the legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios classics such as "Hercules," "The Princess and the Frog," "Peter Pan," "Frozen," "Big Hero 6," "Moana," "Encanto" and more returns.

The show features state-of-the-art projection effects that transform Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, "it’s a small world" and the Rivers of America. On select nights, the show will be enhanced with fireworks.

"Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" at Disney California Adventure

This daytime parade is filled with music, colorful floats, and nearly 30 favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios films, including "Luca," "Turning Red," "Up," and more.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland announces ticket deal for Disney+ subscribers

"Wondrous Journeys" nighttime spectacular and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade will temporarily pause to make way for seasonal Halloween and Holidays entertainment offerings, then resume at a later time.

70th anniversary

The entire resort will be transformed with special decor, including an elegant medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle.

There will also be a new character cavalcade called "Mickey and Friends Celebrate Happy!" at Disneyland, where "It's A Small World" is also getting a new projection show.

SUGGESTED: Disney theme park dont's, according to a former employee

More details and events for the 70th anniversary are expected to be released in the coming months.

Here's a look at the full 2025 event calendar, which also reveals dates for other special events like Lunar New Year, Halloween Time, and Festival of Holidays.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., released the dates and details of festivals and limited-time events throughout 2025, including the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration. (Disneyland Resort)