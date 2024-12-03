Disneyland offering discounted tickets for Southern California residents

The Brief Southern California residents can seize a special ticket offer at Disneyland for visits in 2025. You can get admission as low as $67 per day on select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket. You can also purchase a child's ticket (ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day.



If you live in Southern California and love Disneyland, you won't want to miss this special offer!

A limited-time ticket offer is now on sale for Southern California residents only. You can get admission as low as $67 per day on select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket - a total price of $199 for a limited time.

The special offer is valid for visits from Jan. 1 to May 15, 2025. All tickets are subject to park reservation availability.

Upgrades to a Park Hopper ticket and Lightning Lane Multi Pass add-ons are also available.

Here's a breakdown of ticket offer pricing options:

3-day, 1 park per day ticket for $199

3-day Park Hopper ticket for $289

3-day, 1 park per day ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for $295

3-day, Park Hopper ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for $385

If you've got kiddos you want to take to The Happiest Place on Earth, the Anaheim theme park is still offering its special ticket offer for kids.

You can purchase a child's ticket (ages 3-9) to Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $50 per child, per day, for visits from Jan. 7 to March 20, 2025.

Reservations are required and guests can choose from 1-Day, 2-Day or 3-Day park tickets, and upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets and Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

This offer can be purchased separately and used at the same time as the Southern California resident ticket offer.

Disneyland is also offering a special hotel discount to all Disneyland guests, who can save as much as 25% off on select stays of four nights or more at any of the three on-site hotels, or save up to 20% on standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, and up to 10% on standard and premium rooms at Pixar Place Hotel, Sunday through Thursday nights based upon space availability. These room offers may be reserved now for stays Jan. 7 to March 20, 2025.

To learn more about Disneyland's special ticket offers and deals, visit their website.