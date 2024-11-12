Disneyland announces limited-time holiday ticket offer

The Brief Disney is offering a special holiday ticket offer for current and new Disney+ subscribers. A 3-day, 1-park per day ticket costs $330 and is valid for visits Nov. 18 through Dec. 27. Tickets go on sale Nov. 13.



'Tis the season for some special savings at Disneyland Resort!

The Anaheim theme park on Tuesday announced a limited-time holiday ticket offer for current and new Disney+ subscribers in the U.S. and Canada to celebrate the launch of the new Disney+ Perks program.

A 3-day, 1-park per day ticket costs $330 and is valid for visits Nov. 18 to Dec. 27, 2024. Park reservations are required and subject to availability.

Park Hopper ticket upgrade and Lightning Lane Multi Pass can be added for additional fees.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland getting revamped ride ahead of Thanksgiving, months after Disney World

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 13.

To learn more about the holiday ticket offer, tap or click here.

Disneyland is also offering a special hotel discount to all Disneyland guests, who can save as much as 15% off on select stays at Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa for stays now through Dec. 18, 2024, subject to availability.

The holiday season is in full swing at Disneyland Resort and California Adventure - where festive decor, parades, special treats, and more await guests.

At Disneyland, guests can see their favorite characters dressed in holiday attire, and even look for Santa Claus at the "Christmas Fantasy Parade." "It's A Small World" is also transformed for the holiday, along with special fireworks and even a sprinkling of "snow."

SUGGESTED: Disney launches Lightning Lane Premier Pass: What to know

At California Adventure, you can watch holiday magic come to life during the new nighttime spectacular "World of Color: Season of Light," and experience "Disney Festival of Holidays" with diverse seasonal celebrations.

The holiday season ends at both Anaheim theme parks on Jan. 6, 2025.



