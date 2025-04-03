LA County releases first-ever 'Hate Incident Report': See the findings

The Brief The report revealed a 35% increase in reported hate incidents from 2022 to 2023. There were significant rises in incidents at educational institutions and those related to Middle East conflicts and White supremacist ideology. The report highlights the impact of hate incidents on various communities, noting a 153% increase in incidents targeting Jewish persons.



The Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) has released its inaugural Hate Incident Report, revealing a 35% increase in reported hate incidents from 2022 to 2023.

The report highlights significant rises in hate incidents at educational institutions, those related to Middle East conflicts, and White supremacist ideology.

What we know:

The Hate Incident Report documents a rise in hate incidents in Los Angeles County, with a 234% increase at schools, colleges, and universities, and a 2,150% increase in Middle East conflict-related incidents.

The report is based on data from law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and community organizations, similar to the methodology by which LACCHR's annual hate crime report is based.

Notable Findings:

African Americans were targeted for 52% of all racial/ethnic/national origin -motivated hate incidents (52%), and anti-Black incidents increased 12% from 211 to 237.

Incidents targeting Jewish persons spiked 153% from 66 to 167. Ninety percent of religious motivated hate incidents targeted the Jewish community.

Sexual orientation incidents increased 24% from 119 to 148. Incidents targeting gay males, lesbians, and LGBT (non-specified)* all grew.

Latino/as were the second largest racially targeted group, reporting 69 hate incidents (15%), and 60% of these incidents included anti-immigrant slurs.

Asian Americans comprised 15% of all reported racial incidents, with a decrease from 76 to 66. Thirty-three percent of these incidents were anti-Chinese.

Gender-motivated incidents increased by 53% from 36 to 55. Forty of these incidents were anti-transgender and 13 were anti-female.

Disability-motivated incidents grew from 3 to 11.

What they're saying:

Robin Toma, LACCHR Executive Director, emphasized the importance of reporting hate incidents.

"Hate incidents can be just as traumatic for victims as hate crimes, and can perpetuate systemic inequality; so all of us must report them, not accept them as ‘normal’."

Dr. Monica Lomeli noted the variety of hate incidents, including threats and demeaning comments based on perceived identity.

"Hate incidents can include situations where someone is being threatened with being reported to ICE, the distribution of White supremacist literature in front of a supermarket, and a gender non-conforming individual being told demeaning comments while on public transportation based on a perceived gender identity," she said.

What's next:

The "LA vs Hate" program will launch a "Signs of Solidarity" campaign to combat rising hate incidents, distributing community signage in neighborhoods most affected.

This initiative aims to foster inclusion and respect for diversity, using data from the Hate Incident Report to guide its efforts.

Understanding Hate Incidents:

Hate incidents are noncriminal acts motivated by prejudice against a person or group's identity, including verbal abuse and harassment.

While hate speech is not necessarily a crime, threats of violence are criminal offenses.

The LACCHR has been documenting hate crime data since 1980 to prevent and respond to hate.