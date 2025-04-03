'Master of Horror' John Carpenter to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

article

The Brief John Carpenter will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his influential work in films like "Halloween" and "The Thing." Carpenter's career began at USC's School of Cinema, where he worked on "Dark Star." His breakthrough came with the 1978 film "Halloween," which became the most profitable independent movie of its time.



Genre-defining director, screenwriter, and composer John Carpenter is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What we know:

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is set to honor "horror master" John Carpenter with the 2,806th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carpenter's star will be located at 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, recognizing his significant contributions to the Motion Pictures category.

Kurt Russell and Keith David, castmates in "The Thing," will join Carpenter in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony.

This will be the first time Russell and David will be seen together with Carpenter for an event for 40 years.

Renowned for his influential work in the horror genre, Carpenter's career began with the groundbreaking 1978 film "Halloween," which continues to impact the film industry nearly 50 years later.

His diverse filmography includes classics such as "The Thing," "The Fog," and "Escape from New York," showcasing his talent across various genres.

The backstory:

Carpenter's journey in cinema started with his education at the USC School of Cinema, where he directed his first feature film, "Dark Star," in 1975.

Over the years, Carpenter has become a master of horror, action, and suspense, with his work extending to television and music composition.

His iconic score for "Halloween" influenced a generation of composers and marked the beginning of his career as a composer.

Made in 1978 for $300,000, "Halloween" became Carpenter's breakthrough film, eventually becoming the most profitable independent movie of its time. His iconic score for "Halloween" also jump started his career as a composer.

Carpenter has ventured outside the horror genre with such films as the 1984 science fiction love story, "Starman," and the 1992 comedy-drama, "Memoirs of an Invisible Man."

Earlier this year, Carpenter received the lifetime achievement award from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

What they're saying:

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to pay tribute to director John Carpenter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has forever shaped the horror genre and has created lasting cinematic masterpieces. It is an honor to dedicate a star to such a talented and influential director," said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer.

What's next:

Carpenter continues to contribute to the film industry, serving as executive producer and composer for recent "Halloween" films.

He collaborates with Storm King Productions on comics and graphic novels, and recently returned to directing with the Peacock series "Suburban Screams."

Carpenter is set to perform in concerts at The Belasco in downtown Los Angeles, Oct. 24-25, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.