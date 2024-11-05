Expand / Collapse search
Disney theme park dont's, according to a former employee

Published  November 5, 2024 12:37pm PST
Please don't do these things at any Disney park, according to a former Disney World worker.

LOS ANGELES - A former Disney World worker is going viral for her list of what not to do at the Happiest Place on Earth.

First, don't hog those prime photo spots like Cinderella Castle. She says there are certain areas in the parks where everyone wants to get a picture, so avoid taking a bunch of photos if you can see that others are waiting. 

They tell you to leave your phone. Using that blinding flash can ruin the experience for others. 

Here's another - don't wait until you're at the front of the line to look at a menu. Try to avoid annoying everyone behind you and efficient workers doing their job. Do your research ahead of time. 

Finally, she says, putting characters and workers in uncomfortable situations for clout or for TikTok videos or any videos isn't funny.

She says there's far too many cringe videos of guests bombarding character performers with inappropriate questions. 