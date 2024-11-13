Disneyland shares new Downtown Disney details: See the shops, restaurants coming soon

The Brief Coming soon - new shopping and dining experiences are coming to Downtown Disney. Stores opening on Dec. 6 include "Avengers Reserve" and "D-Lander Shop." Disney Wonderful World of Sweets and Parkside Market open this winter.



Disneyland is giving you a sneak peek and revealing new details about the new additions coming to Downtown Disney very soon.

Here's a look at the new restaurants and shops coming to the district.

On Dec. 6, "Avengers Reserve" opens for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience celebrating the fandom and stories of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and their friends. The shop will carry comic books, collectibles, superhero-inspired apparel, and role-play toys for all ages.

The "D-Lander Shop," which also opens on Dec. 6, caters to guests looking for trend-forward fashions from big brand labels like Kate Spade and Dooney & Bourke. There will also be a dedicated Pandora jewelry shop inside, as well as a lounge area and fitting rooms.

Opening this winter, Disney Wonderful World of Sweets will satisfy anyone's sweet tooth. Some of the sweet snacks available for purchase include caramel apples, lollipops, churro toffee, and Werther's Original Caramel popcorn. Exhibition kitchens will be viewable from the promenade and inside the shop.

Parkside Market, located on the west end of the district, will feature four different dining options under one roof.

Vista Parkside Market, located on the second-story of the market, will offer signature craft cocktails and cocktails along with Parkside Market menus with full service to tables.

Parkside Market will feature Seoul Sister, a fast-casual modern eatery serving Korean-style rice bowls; Sip & Sonder serving lattes, fresh treats, frozen drinks and delicious small bites; and GG’s Chicken Shop serving chicken sandwiches, salads and classic dinner table sides.

Porto's fans won't be disappointed with the first-of-its-kind concept opening in Downtown Disney - a sit-down restaurant! You'll be able to get table service and there will be a full bar available. Those looking to just grab the famous cheese rolls or potato balls will have no problem doing so at the bakery and cafe.

Lastly, two new restaurant concepts in the works were revealed. Michelin-starred chef Joe Isidori brings Pearl's Roadside BBQ and Arthur & Sons Steak and Bourbon to Downtown Disney. The steak house will offer prime cuts of beef, fresh seafood, sandwiches, and salad, as well as a selection of bourbon and cocktails.