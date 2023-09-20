Addicted to Disney? There's a science behind it
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disney has been on a roll recently with millions of people visiting its theme parks every year - and a good number of them are loyal fans who just can't get enough.
In fact, a recent Lending Tree study found that 18% of visitors go into debt just to pay for a Disney vacation.
Disney parkgoers who went into debt say they don’t regret it. The majority (80%) of indebted Disney visitors say they’ll pay off their debt in six or fewer months.
So what exactly is the science behind a Disney theme park addiction?
Researchers break it down into four separate reasons: craving for travel, sensation of smells, desire to be influential, and fulfilling nostalgia.
Do you agree?