Disneyland closes popular ride for extended refurbishment

Space Mountain at Disneyland will be shut down for an extended period as the popular ride gets some refurbishment repairs.

According to the park website, Space Mountain will be closed for several weeks and is expected to reopen Oct. 25.

Space Mountain remains one of Disney's most iconic and beloved theme park attractions. The popular ride can also be found at several other Disney resorts worldwide, including Walt Disney World in Florida, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

The closure comes during the Anaheim theme park's busy Halloween celebrations, which run through Oct. 31.

Disneyland Resort will be decorated with bewitching decor and its characters will be dressed in Halloween looks at Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park. The Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns with a giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin and numerous hand-carved gourds.

Those looking to have the spookiest experience possible can enjoy the Haunted Mansion. Jack Skellington and his friends from Tim Burton’s "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will wreck the halls. This year, the attraction will showcase a bespoke gingerbread house that will feature cotton candy decorations.