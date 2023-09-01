Disneyland launches Halloween Time 2023

It’s officially spooky season at the "Happiest Place on Earth."

From Friday, Sept. 1 through Tuesday, Oct. 31, Disneyland Park goers can celebrate Halloween Time with Mickey Mouse and friends.

Disneyland Resort will be decorated with bewitching decor and its characters will be dressed in Halloween looks at Disneyland Park and California Adventure Park. The Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns with a giant Mickey Mouse Pumpkin and numerous hand-carved gourds.

Those looking to have the spookiest experience possible can enjoy the Haunted Mansion. Jack Skellington and his friends from Tim Burton’s "The Nightmare Before Christmas" will wreck the halls. This year, the attraction will showcase a bespoke gingerbread house that will feature cotton candy decorations.

Disney enthusiasts will have the opportunity to celebrate the spirit of Día de Muertos at the Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park from Sept. 1 through Nov. 2. The section of the park honors eternal love and the everlasting bonds of family. At this section of the park, families can enjoy Mexican cuisine and entertainment featuring stories and songs from Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award-winning animated film "Coco."

Also at Disney California Adventure Park, the decorations aim to evoke a sense of eeriness in the air at Buena Vista Street.

Families can enjoy the Master’s Junkyard Jamboree in Cars Land, while the nearby Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters takes guests on a whirl as Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween.

As the sun begins to set, the Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! ride will transform into Guardians of the Galaxy-Monsters After Dark.

For fans of all ages, it’s set to be a thrilling time.

