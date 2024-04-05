Diddy's son, Christian 'Kings' Combs, faces sexual assault lawsuit

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

LOS ANGELES - The potential legal fallout continues for the family of Sean "Diddy" Combs after a woman filed a lawsuit containing disturbing allegations against his son, Christian "King" Combs.

In court documents obtained by FOX 11, the alleged victim claims she was sexually assaulted by the 26-year-old heiress while working as an employee during one of the music mogul's holiday yacht parties in December 2022. According to the filing that also alleges sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress, notes the alleged victim was 25-years-old when the alleged events took place.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, April 4. FOX 11 is not naming the plaintiff.

The document details the night the victim worked as a steward from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on a date sometime around Dec. 28, 2022.

King Combs. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

In the filing, she alleges during her shift, she witnessed a "constant rotation of suspected sex workers," as well as celebrities partying and doing drugs. During the holiday event, she recalls seeing Christian Combs boarding the yacht with Lil Rod, and that he was "heavily intoxicated."

Coincidentally, Lil Rod has also filed a separate lawsuit against Diddy. Christian Combs’ brother, Justin Combs, is listed as one of the defendants in the bombshell lawsuit. In that filing, Lil Rod claims he has plenty of footage he took of Diddy and his alleged escapades.

Justin and Christian were home when Diddy’s LA mansion was raided by Homeland Security agents late last month. Diddy’s legal team, as well as Justin Combs’ mother, Misa Hylton, have condemned what they described as a "deplorable" use of force.

Going back to that evening, Christian Combs allegedly became aggressive after forcing her to take a shot of tequila. She added that she "suspected" that tequila was spiked and recalled seeing other women on the boat passing out after having one drink.

The plaintiff claimed she tried to ignore Christian Combs’ advances. Instead, he allegedly placed his hands on her without her consent and touched her private area. Lil Rod reportedly has audio recordings of the events where she is heard turning down alcohol, telling Christian Combs to stop touching her, followed by "kissing noises."

Eventually, she claimed she was able to get out of that part of the yacht and resume her steward duties. Later that evening, the documents said Christian Combs managed to find her again when he allegedly asked her to find him a place to sleep. When he was directed to a dimply-lit movie theater on the yacht, he groped her, and things continued to escalate.

Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and his son US rapper King Combs. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The woman claims in court documents that he attempted to "force" her into giving him oral sex and that he forcibly "grabbed her arms" in the process. The documents also contain photos of her bruised arm that occurred during the alleged incident. She said she fought him off and managed to get away with someone else walked into the yacht cinema.

The plaintiff claimed she told the yacht captain what happened the following day. However, he apparently did not believe her, and the company did not conduct an investigation. The yacht captain allegedly retaliated against her for months and was reportedly fired in May 2023.

The alleged events had a lasting impact on the woman who filed the lawsuit. She said after she was let go, she suffered from anxiety, panic attacks and suicidal ideation.

Diddy is also named as a defendant in the latest lawsuit. He’s facing allegations of aiding and abetting his son’s behavior and as the person who rented out the yacht.