Video shows person pulling out gun in front of students at school in Pomona

A video that's gone viral shows a person armed with a gun on the campus of Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona.

According to the district, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a group of people walked onto campus and began an altercation; one of those people then brandished a gun.

School staff quickly intervened and students dispersed from the area. School officials then called police.

No shots were fired, but one student was reportedly pistol whipped.

It is unclear how the group of individuals got on campus; they are reportedly not students of the school.

The fight was caught on video, which went viral… leaving many parents concerned.

"She was afraid to go to school today," said parent Jason Windmiler.

"I’m already thinking of maybe taking my daughter out from this school," said parent Christina Sevilla.

Parents said the initial statement from the school mentioned a fight and school lockdown but no mention of a gun.

The Pomona Unifed School District released the following statement, "The District continues to work collaboratively with the Walnut Sheriff’s Office and Pomona Police Department while having a strong law enforcement presence until additional facts about this incident become known."

The LA County Sheriff's Department is investigating. So far no arrests have been made.