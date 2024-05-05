Suspects in custody after police chase suspect jumps into window of home

Multiple people are in custody after a police chase through Los Angeles County Sunday night that ended with the driver jumping into the open window of a Lynwood home.

The chase broke out sometime before 7:30 p.m. The driver was in a black SUV, heading north on the 110 Freeway. The driver then headed west on the 105, before getting off the freeway in the Lynwood area.

Shortly after that, the car stopped. The driver ran from the car and into an alley. After jumping a wall, the driver found an open window and climbed through, into a home.

Minutes later, officers appeared to take a different person into custody. Police continued looking for the driver. Residents gathered while officers searched for the other suspect.

Minutes later, police took the man into custody. Officers shot out the back window of the stopped SUV to clear the vehicle before giving the all clear.

It wasn't immediately clear why the driver was wanted as of Sunday night.