Bodies found in 'human-dug cave' in Northridge
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway in Northridge after two bodies were discovered inside a "human-dug cave," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters said a "white powder substance" was also found inside the excavation.
Both Hazardous Materials teams and Urban Search and Rescue specialists are on scene to help recover the two bodies.
No further information was immediately released.