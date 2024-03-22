LIVE: Kate Middleton announces cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton announced that she has cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," she said in a video Friday. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

TMZ was told earlier that the palace would release a video of Kate speaking on her condition.

"Our sources say this statement is dramatic, clear and could well put all the controversy surrounding her disappearance to rest," TMZ wrote Friday.

File: Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to attend the Shaping Us National Symposium at Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The internet has begun to speculate in recent weeks about Kate Middleton’s "disappearance," after she has been largely missing from the public eye since Christmas day.

A flurry of claims have emerged on sites like X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, with users speculating about the royal's whereabouts and her health condition.

Search terms like "Kate Middleton’s health" and "Where is Kate Middleton?" have spiked over the last several weeks.

A video surfaced last week showing Kate out with William, and she seemed to be doing well. It was the first alleged real sighting of Kate out in the wild, and on her own two feet, since she had her surgery back in January.

TMZ said it looked into the video's metadata, which revealed it was filmed on Saturday right near the prince and princess of Wales' home in Windsor.

However, skeptics on the internet were still convinced that the video was manipulated and fake, with many social media users describing the video as "blurry."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.