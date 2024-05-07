LA County deputy arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into jail

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is accused of smuggling drugs into an LA County jail complex in Castaic.

According to inmate records, deputy Michael Meiser, 39, was arrested on a felony charge on April 30.

The deputy worked for the anti-gang unit known as Operation Safe Jails, a special investigative unit within the jail that is in charge of stopping exactly what he is accused of.

"It is very ironic, but at the same side of that coin, in speaking with the deputies who are currently working for Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office stated that it's actually pretty common that stuff like this happen," said Saren Prime with the Prime Initiative and a former deputy.

"He was currently being watched by other deputies which they reported the wrong doing," Prime explained.

LASD says the department's Internal Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the allegations.

"This could be done not only for leverage but for personal gain of finances. There's a lot of money in the drug world and for the most part, for some people, that is way too tempting," Prime added.

The sheriff's department released the following statement, "The employee is relieved of duty pending the outcome of the case. This is an ongoing investigation. Once the case is completed, it will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office."

Jail records did not provide any information about his release.



