LA mom 'abducted' by 'bounty hunters'? DHS says no, but she's still missing

The Department of Homeland Security is responding to a mother's claim that she was "abducted" at gunpoint by "bounty hunters" in South Los Angeles, an incident that has ignited questions about immigration enforcement and the growing concern over possible criminals exploiting the climate of fear in immigrant communities.

What we know:

On June 25, Yuriana Juliana "Juli" Pelaez Calderon was reportedly taken at gunpoint by two men in unmarked cars while on her way to work in South Los Angeles.

During a phone call, she was able to share with her family that she was not taken to a detention center or processed. Instead, she said she was taken to the border at San Ysidro, where she claims she was presented with self-deportation paperwork.

Calderon, who believes that the people who picked her up are bounty hunters, said she and many others are being held at the warehouse until they sign the papers.

DHS responds to mother's claim

What they're saying:

"This woman was never arrested or ‘kidnapped’ by ICE… ICE does not employ bounty hunters to make arrests," the DHS said in a statement on social media. "This bizarre tale about being picked up by bounty hunters, taken to an unmarked warehouse without access to food, water, or an attorney were clearly fabricated."

Where is Juli Calderon?

What we don't know:

According to the family's lawyers, Calderon remains absent from the ICE locator. "We don't know where she is now, if she is in ICE custody or CBP custody, or in a warehouse held by vigilantes," he said. "But we do know that this is not how our country is supposed to function."

Calderon was able to make a phone call to her family on Friday. That's when she said she did not know the location of the warehouse or who exactly took her.

While DHS denies ICE was involved in Calderon's detainment, it remains unclear who exactly took Calderon into custody.

Huntington Park mayor's warning

What they're saying:

Just last week, the mayor of Huntington Park delivered a stark warning at a city council meeting—calling attention to what he described as a surge in intimidation, extortion, and abduction by individuals masquerading as federal agents.

"And no, I’m not referring to federal agents, but rather to impersonators that possibly have ties to organized crime," Mayor Arturo Flores said. "These impersonators intimidate, kidnap and extort our families, seeking to enrich themselves after the chaos that has been created."

He described a growing undercurrent of fear: immigrants who came to the U.S. for a better life, working multiple jobs and contributing to society, now living in silence as they face threats from unidentified individuals posing as authorities—people who seem to operate with impunity, taking advantage of gaps in both public trust and government control.

Flores' warning comes after Huntington Park police recently arrested Fernando Diaz for allegedly impersonating a federal agent. Authorities said they discovered several items inside his vehicle - including a 9mm semi-automatic firearm, two holsters, additional ammunition, three cell phones, passports, and "official-looking" documents bearing the heading of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He was arrested for possession of the allegedly unregistered firearm but later released on $5,000 bail.

"Across the region, residents are reporting encounters with individuals claiming to be federal agents driving in unmarked vehicles, wearing plainclothes and refusing to show identification," he said. "Who are these people? Are they bounty hunters? Are they vigilantes? These questions reflect a larger breakdown of trust and accountability in Huntington Park."

"If you are acting with federal authority, then show it. Identify yourselves. Do not hide behind unmarked vehicles, face masks, and vague credentials," he said.

Concerns rise over masked agents

Big picture view:

Videos of ICE raids showing masked officers using unmarked vehicles and detaining people have sparked concern across California.

Democratic lawmakers in California have introduced legislation aiming to stop federal agents and local police officers from wearing face masks amid concerns that ICE agents were attempting to hide their identities and avoid accountability for potential misconduct during high-profile immigration raids.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco, and State Sen. Jesse Arreguin introduced a similar bill seeking to boost transparency and public trust in law enforcement. It also looks to protect against people trying to impersonate law enforcement, they said.

"We are seeing more and more law enforcement officers, particularly at the federal level, covering their faces entirely, not identifying themselves at all and, at times, even wearing army fatigues where we can’t tell if these are law enforcement officers or a vigilante militia," Wiener said.

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez has introduced the No Vigilantes Act (SB 805), which would require law enforcement operating in Caifornia to clearly display ID that includes either their name or badge number. The bill also authorizes law enforcement to request identification from someone claiming to be law enforcement if there is reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, such as impersonating a peace officer, or a valid safety concern.

According to Senator Pérez, the No Vigilantes Act is necessary due to "the rise in impersonation claims and the ensuing fear and confusion being created."

A pattern of disappearance

Dig deeper:

While DHS maintains that ICE was not involved in Calderon's case, families and advocates argue that something more complex may be at play.

Whether these incidents involve rogue actors, organized crime, or other forms of exploitation, the result is the same: immigrants are disappearing.

Civil rights groups are now urging local and federal officials to take these allegations seriously and investigate whether individuals or networks are actively impersonating law enforcement in Southern California.

Experts say the confusion surrounding immigration enforcement—combined with language barriers, fear of deportation, and lack of legal resources—creates fertile ground for criminal exploitation.

"Imagine living in constant threat and fear," Mayor Flores said. "Now realize families in our community are living this nightmare in our country. The United States of America."

If not ICE, then who?

What's next:

As DHS continues to push back on media coverage, and as local law enforcement investigates, one thing is clear: fear is being weaponized.

Whether it’s by criminals or through public messaging, immigrant communities remain caught in the crosshairs.

Juli Calderon - and many others - remain missing.

Their families continue to search for answers.

And while the debate rages over whether ICE was involved, many are asking a different question: If not ICE - then who?