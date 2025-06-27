Huntington Park officials to address 'possible impersonation' of federal agents after recent arrest

The Brief Huntington Park officials are holding a press conference Friday afternoon after a recent arrest of someone possibly impersonating a federal agent. Evidence from the arrest, including a vehicle and law enforcement paraphernalia, is expected to be presented, raising public safety concerns. This incident highlights broader debates in California about law enforcement identification and the use of masks by federal agents.



Huntington Park officials are sounding the alarm after police recently arrested someone possibly impersonating a federal agent in the area.

What we know:

According to the city, the recent arrest "has raised urgent questions about public safety."

A press conference will be held Friday afternoon, and officials are expected to present evidence recovered during the suspect's arrest, including the vehicle, federal-enforcement-style documents, law enforcement paraphernalia and a firearm.

"Broader concerns surrounding proper agent identification and community safety will also be addressed," authorities said in a statement.

The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. at Huntington Park City Hall.

Speakers include Mayor Arturo Flores and Police Chief Cosme Lozano.

Dig deeper:

Videos of ICE raids showing masked officers using unmarked vehicles and detaining people have sparked concern across California.

Democratic lawmakers in California have introduced legislation aiming to stop federal agents and local police officers from wearing face masks amid concerns that ICE agents were attempting to hide their identities and avoid accountability for potential misconduct during high-profile immigration raids.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat representing San Francisco, and State Sen. Jesse Arreguin introduced a similar bill seeking to boost transparency and public trust in law enforcement. It also looks to protect against people trying to impersonate law enforcement, they said.

"We are seeing more and more law enforcement officers, particularly at the federal level, covering their faces entirely, not identifying themselves at all and, at times, even wearing army fatigues where we can’t tell if these are law enforcement officers or a vigilante militia," Wiener said.

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez has introduced the No Vigilantes Act (SB 805), which would require law enforcement operating in Caifornia to clearly display ID that includes either their name or badge number. The bill also authorizes law enforcement to request identification from someone claiming to be law enforcement if there is reasonable suspicion of criminal activity, such as impersonating a peace officer, or a valid safety concern.

According to Senator Pérez, the No Vigilantes Act is necessary due to "the rise in impersonation claims and the ensuing fear and confusion being created."

The backstory:

While U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has publicly condemned impersonations, the agency's use of face coverings and a lack of consistent, visible identification can create public confusion.

This makes it difficult for the public to distinguish between authorized law enforcement personnel and potentially dangerous criminals.

Ed Obayashi, a special prosecutor in California and an expert on national and state police practices, said Wiener's proposed legislation would be tough to enforce because federal officers can’t be prosecuted by state courts for activities performed during their official duties.

"If they are following federal directives, they are following federal law," Obayashi said.

The other side:

Republican federal officials have maintained that masks protect agents from doxing.

Todd Lyons, ICE’s acting director, has defended his officers using facemasks, saying they wear them to protect themselves from death threats and online harassment.

"I’m sorry if people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not going to let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line, their family on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is," he said at a news conference earlier this month in Boston to announce nearly 1,500 arrests in the region as part of a monthlong "surge operation."