Andrea Velez: U.S. woman detained by ICE after being ambushed by unmarked cars in Los Angeles

By
Published  June 26, 2025 10:29pm PDT
Los Angeles
FOX 11
A woman who was walking to work got ambushed by a group of people from an unmarked car. According to the attorney representing the U.S. woman, Andrea Velez, she sprinted to LAPD for help, but police allegedly didn't help.

The Brief

    • Andrea Velez, a United States citizen, was ambushed by a group of people from an unmarked vehicle, her attorneys say.
    • Velez was detained by ICE and was charged with "obstructing an ICE officer."
    • FOX 11 tried to contact Homeland Security, but the department could not be reached for comment before 9 p.m., June 26.

LOS ANGELES - A woman who was walking to work in downtown Los Angeles got ambushed by a group of people from an unmarked car, according to her attorney.

What we know:

Attorneys Gregory Russell and Luis Carrillo spoke on 32-year-old Andrea Velez's behalf in recalling the traumatic event.

Velez ended up getting detained in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 24. Carrillo accused the Los Angeles Police Department of not saving Velez when the American citizen got ambushed by the alleged agents.

"[Velez] ran to the LAPD," Carrillo recalled. "The officers… didn't give her any protection. They let the ICE people take her away."

The LAPD has since said the department doesn't get involved with immigration operations, and their job focuses more on providing crowd control.

Velez has since been released on bond, but was charged with "obstructing an ICE officer."

The Source: This report used information provided by attorneys representing Velez. FOX 11 tried to contact Homeland Security, but could not be reached for comment before 9 p.m. on June 26.

