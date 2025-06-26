Andrea Velez: U.S. woman detained by ICE after being ambushed by unmarked cars in Los Angeles

The Brief Andrea Velez, a United States citizen, was ambushed by a group of people from an unmarked vehicle, her attorneys say. Velez was detained by ICE and was charged with "obstructing an ICE officer." FOX 11 tried to contact Homeland Security, but the department could not be reached for comment before 9 p.m., June 26.



A woman who was walking to work in downtown Los Angeles got ambushed by a group of people from an unmarked car, according to her attorney.

What we know:

Attorneys Gregory Russell and Luis Carrillo spoke on 32-year-old Andrea Velez's behalf in recalling the traumatic event.

Velez ended up getting detained in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 24. Carrillo accused the Los Angeles Police Department of not saving Velez when the American citizen got ambushed by the alleged agents.

"[Velez] ran to the LAPD," Carrillo recalled. "The officers… didn't give her any protection. They let the ICE people take her away."

The LAPD has since said the department doesn't get involved with immigration operations, and their job focuses more on providing crowd control.

Velez has since been released on bond, but was charged with "obstructing an ICE officer."