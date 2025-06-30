Mom of 3 'abducted' at gunpoint by 'bounty hunters' in South LA

The Brief A South Los Angeles community activist, Yuriana Juliana "Juli" Pelaez Calderon, was reportedly "abducted" by men in an unmarked car on June 25. Community leaders are demanding information on her whereabouts and access to an attorney, stating outrage over her detention. Calderon was able to make a phone call, indicating she is in an unknown warehouse with many others, and believes her captors are bounty hunters.



Community leaders and loved ones of a local activist who was "abducted" by men at gunpoint in an unmarked car on her way to work in South Los Angeles are demanding information on her whereabouts.

What we know:

Yuriana Juliana "Juli" Pelaez Calderon was detained on June 25.

"Three nights ago Juli was on her way to work when she was forcibly taken at gunpoint by men who in a short call to family she described as ‘bounty hunters,' the Immigrant Defenders Law Center wrote on social media.

"Juli's whereabouts remain unknown. @Immdef is making inquiries with DHS, but she's not showing up on any locators. Her family has called every number they can find," the law center added.

The mother of three, who has lived in South Los Angeles for more than 20 years, is a member of the community organization Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment.

All three of her children were born in the U.S., and she is also the primary caretaker for two disabled family members.

In a social media post, Lindsay Toczylowski with the Immigrant Defenders Law Center said Calderon's family has filed a police report with the LAPD and asked for surveillance video of her arrest.

"Initially, LAPD discouraged them from filing a report. After family insisted, LAPD agreed to assign detective and said someone will follow up," she said.

What they're saying:

"Community leaders are outraged by yet another abduction conducted by men in an unmarked car, with unknown affiliations," organizers said. "The group is demanding to know where Juli is and demanding that she be allowed to meet with her attorney."

"Juli was able to make a phone call late Friday and told her family that: She is in a warehouse, but she does not know the location; She believes that the people who picked her up are bounty hunters; There are many others being held where she is being held."

According to Toczylowski, Calderon said there are no beds, blankets, showers, or food, and the only water source they have is the sink.

"Juli has not seen any uniformed ICE or CBP officers since arriving at the warehouse," she said.

During that phone call, Calderon informed family she was initially taken from LA by bounty hunters to CBP near San Ysidro where officers demanded they sign papers to be deported.

When the group asked for lawyers and to see a judge, "CBP returned all who refused to sign to bounty hunters' van."

Calderon said CBP told her she was brought there because she had agreed to a voluntary deportation.

What's next:

Further details will be announced during a press conference on Monday, June 30 at 1 p.m.