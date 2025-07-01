ICEBlock app alerts users of nearby ICE sightings

The Brief A new iPhone app, ICEBlock, allows users to anonymously report real-time sightings of ICE activity, similar to Waze. ICE officials have condemned the app, stating it endangers officers due to a recent 500% increase in assaults against them. The app's developer says ICEBlock is a grassroots effort to inform communities about ICE operations and help people avoid confrontations.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials have condemned a new iPhone app called ICEBlock, which allows users to anonymously report real-time sightings of ICE activity.

What we know:

A new iPhone app, ICEBlock, has been launched, enabling users to anonymously report ICE locations and activities in real time.

The app functions similarly to Waze, allowing users to pinpoint sightings on a map, add details, and send push alerts to others within a five-mile radius.

According to its website, ICEBlock deletes posts after four hours and limits users to reporting once every five minutes within their area to prevent spam.

The app became available to iPhone users in April and is currently exclusive to iOS devices.

Its website states that no personal data is stored, ensuring anonymity for reporters.

What they're saying:

ICE acting Director Todd M. Lyons strongly condemned the app, stating, "advertising an app that basically paints a target on federal law enforcement officers' backs is sickening." He added that "my officers and agents are already facing a 500% increase in assaults."

Developer Joshua Aaron described ICEBlock as a grassroots initiative designed to keep communities informed about ICE activity.

In an interview with Time, he explained, "when I saw what was going on in this country, I just really felt like I had to do something," referring to immigration enforcement raids.

Aaron emphasized, "the app is to inform, not obstruct. This is to have people avoid having that confrontation in the first place." The app's website also states that "in recent years, ICE has faced criticism for alleged civil rights abuses and failures to adhere to constitutional principles and due process, making it crucial for communities to stay informed about its operations."

The app's slogan is "see something, tap something."

Big picture view:

Federal agents continue to ramp up an immigration crackdown after receiving directives from Trump to set up their efforts in Democratic-run cities.

Those raids were preceded by Trump deploying thousands of additional National Guard troops to the area in response to massive anti-ICE protests across the region.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sued Trump over the move, and a lower court originally sided with Newsom, saying Trump's move was likely unconstitutional. A court eventually ruled that Trump could retain control of the National Guard in the city.

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles and Orange counties erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics that began on Friday, June 6.

In addition to downtown LA, Santa Ana also became a hot spot for demonstrators where some protesters have clashed with law enforcement.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various courthouses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.